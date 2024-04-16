DOGE Price Prediction for April 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have come back as the prices of most of the coins are falling, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.80% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is bearish as the rate is about to break the local support of $0.1495. If that happens, the fall may lead to the test of the $0.14 zone shortly.

On the bigger time frame, the rate is far from key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of yesterday's low at $0.15.

If it happens below that mark, the decline may continue to the $0.135-$0.14 range.

From the midterm point of view, the price is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the interim level of $0.16. If the decline continues, traders may expect a test of the support level of $0.1260 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1504 at press time.