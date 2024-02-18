Pushd (PUSHD) Token Sale New Phase Might be Gaining Steam in February as Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Large-Caps Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Pushd (PUSHD) is gaining significant traction as the number of users flocking to the platform increases.

This surge in popularity positions Pushd (PUSHD) as a promising investment option.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Pushd (PUSHD) Gains Popularity

Pushd (PUSHD) is experiencing a surge in user adoption, while the number of wallets for Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) is declining. The platform has garnered over 25,000 sign-ups and boasts over 6,000 holders during its presale, driving its value to an impressive $0.094 in stage 5.

With a commitment to user satisfaction, early Pushd (PUSHD) holders are granted access to the exclusive VIP program, which offers a range of rewards and benefits. These perks include reduced transaction fees and revenue share from transaction fees charged across the platform's bustling marketplace.

Moreover, one of Pushd's (PUSHD) notable features is its ability to facilitate quick cryptocurrency exchanges without KYC checks, setting it apart from traditional markets. The platform is known for its low fees and speedy deposit and withdrawal processes, effectively addressing common concerns associated with online shopping.

Solana (SOL) blockchain inches closer to major integration

Solana (SOL), a blockchain touted as an "Ethereum (ETH) killer," faced a significant setback on February 6 with a five hour outage. This latest technical glitch has cast doubt on Solana's (SOL) reliability and raised questions about its level of decentralization.

The incident triggered a wave of reactions within the crypto community, leading to a sharp decline in the value of Solana (SOL). The number of daily active addresses on Solana (SOL) also plummeted from 1.02 million to 872.04k, as reported by Santiment.

Although Solana (SOL) has slightly recovered in value, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates an overbought condition, suggesting an imminent market correction.

Dogecoin (DOGE) supporters remain confident

Amidst the recent market correction, a mysterious crypto whale has reportedly transferred a massive 100 million Dogecoin (DOGE) worth $7.8 million to the popular trading platform Robinhood, indicating a significant sell-off.

The news doesn't come as a surprise as the number of Dogecoin (DOGE) millionaires wallets has experienced a decline of over 40% year-on-year, according to BitInfoCharts data. In 2022, more than 1,000 Dogecoin addresses held over $1 million in value but as of February 2024 this number has dwindled to 568.

Considering the diminishing interest from prominent holders, industry experts speculate a potential devaluation of Dogecoin (DOGE). Based on their projections the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) will drop to $0.072 by February 12th.

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website.