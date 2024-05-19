Vitalik Buterin's Ethereum Statement Raises Rumbling on X, Here's Why

Vitalik Buterin's most recent statement should not have caused what it did. The Ethereum co-founder, who spoke about free speech on Ethereum, faced backlash from regular users who suffered from Ethereum influencers who could not take any criticism.

Advertisement

However, this statement triggered a wave of criticism from the community. Many users shared their negative experiences with Ethereum influencers, highlighting a contrast between Buterin's ideal of open discourse and the reality of censorship they face.

One user questioned, "Do they ever discuss ETH/BTC chart?" implying that meaningful discussions are often sidestepped. Another user shared their experience, saying, "I've been blocked by just about every Ethereum influencer because they don't like my criticisms." It kind of highlights a significant disconnect between Buterin's vision and the actual behavior of influential figures within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Comments poured in, criticizing the mainstream culture of censorship and manipulation within the Ethereum community. One user remarked that censorship culture is prevalent in the Web3 industry, pointing out that the issue of silencing dissenting voices is not unique to Ethereum but prevalent across the decentralized web space.

The backlash also included personal anecdotes, with one user recalling times when Ethereum fees were ridiculously high, any influential figure in the ETH community would silence anyone who criticizes it. The frustration many users feel when trying to engage in critical discussions about Ethereum's shortcomings is a massive sign that the community might not be as open and kind as Vitalik Buterin is trying to portray it.

However, it might not be that big of a deal. The Ethereum community, like any other crypto community, is intrinsically open, allowing anyone to express their thoughts and opinions on public forums like X, Warpcast and others. You are also free to mute whomever you want if you do not agree with them.