    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 18

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect price blast of XRP soon?
    Sat, 18/05/2024 - 16:25
    XRP Price Prediction for May 18
    The market is trading sideways today, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 0.39% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the price has broken the support level of $0.5219. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.5150 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, consolidation in the zone of $0.5150-$0.5250 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Image by TradingView

    A slightly better situation is on the weekly chart. However, it is early to think about a fast reversal as the rate is far from the main levels. All in all, one can expect sideways trading between $0.51 and $0.54 until the end of the month.

    XRP is trading at $0.5206 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

