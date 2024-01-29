Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Opens New Opportunities while XAI (XAI) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Top Altcoins Remain In Spotlight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is ripe for the picking, but it’s not all good news. Old Stalwarts, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are struggling with pressure. Nevertheless, these tokens may have life in them.

The new peer-to-peer platform Pushd (PUSHD) is welcoming new supporters in January.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

xAI (XAI): the AI coin riding on Musk’s credibility

Elon Musk is the most influential man on the planet. Everyone wants a slice of Elon and Xai (XAI) is no different. At first glance, one may be mistaken that Xai (XAI) is an official coin of Elon’s ‘X’ ecosystem, but it’s not. He is merely the Mascot of Xai (XAI) and does not endorse the coin. Xai has been labeled a ‘fancoin’, even though it presents itself as a token for advancing artificial intelligence.

This discrepancy does not seem to matter, as Xai (XAI) seems to have attracted a large support base and even though it’s trading below its ATH, there may be legs in this ‘fancoin’ yet.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) – Bitcoin (BTC) alternative finally finds growth

After a dispute regarding scalability, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created as a hard fork in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. Its proponents predicted it would be “better” than Bitcoin (BTC), but Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has failed spectacularly since then.

However, in the middle of last year, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw an unexpected bump and its price more than doubled in just ten days. It has seen a steady up creep since and several spikes happening in the last month.

Pushd (PUSHD): Peer-to-peer sales platform presale gathers momentum

Pushd (PUSHD) is a new peer-to-peer sales platform whereby users can set up shop and sell their wares in minutes on a fully decentralized Web3 platform.

Pushd (PUSHD)’s main drawcard is that it’s a 0% commission platform, which means the asking price is the amount deposited into your wallet with no slice of the profits given to management.

This system is so ingenious that it has already gained 23,500 sign ups even though it is still only in the 4th phase of its presale . Pushd (PUSHD) is on sale at $0.08.

Investors should be cautious when investing in Bitcoin Cash (BCH) but Xai (XAI) seems to have a future ahead and can be a long long-term hold. However, the Pushd (PUSHD) presale has all the hallmarks of a blue chip coin.