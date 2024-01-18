Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Next Round In Focus for Investors as Avalanche (AVAX) and Tron (TRX) Rallies Also Accelerated

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Navigating the world of cryptocurrencies with never-ending news and happenings is crucial to making the right investment decisions, but this can be quite the task. With analysis, we simplify some of the news and movements related to two major cryptocurrencies, Avalanche (AVAX) and Tron (TRX), to keep readers in the loop of occurrences in the market.

Meanwhile, Pushd (PUSHD) presale is unlocking new opportunities for investors from various groups.

Avalanche (AVAX) up and down on charts

Many cryptos grew significantly in December 2023 on a high, and Avalanche (AVAX) was one of them, reaching up to $49 by the middle of the month. However, it declined as it approached the new year, dropping to $32 a few days ago. While it rose back to $35.92 per Avalanche (AVAX) on the 17th of January, it appears to once again be on the decline.

Avalanche (AVAX) is valued at $35.63, 1% down from yesterday's prices, with a 24-hour high of $36.

Tron (TRX) holders ready for network upgrades

Tron (TRX) rose from $0.1044 to $0.1053 in the past 7 days; a healthy 5% growth. It would then rise and fall within that short period. Although another rise saw it reach $0.1104 per unit of Tron (TRX), it appears to be on the decline yet again, dropping by 1.45% in 24-hour charts.

The price of Tron (TRX) is at $ 0.1085 with a 24-hour high of $0.1099.

Pushd (PUSHD) looking for investors in next round

Although it is yet to fully launch, Pushd (PUSHD) is already seeing a growing base of investors, supporters and enthusiasts. Pushd (PUSHD) aims to alter the framework of online marketplaces through decentralized technologies. Its improved transparency, multi-asset support and faster operations will make it a more viable option than traditional marketplaces.

Good investors prioritize projects with utility, and Pushd (PUSHD) has this in abundance. It will offer a cheaper user-friendly experience with decentralized governance to its users. Pushd (PUSHD) also does away with KYC procedures allowing users to start buying and selling without delays.

Pushd (PUSHD) also boasts of unique features, like its swap service which allows users to exchange their tokens on the platform at no cost. Users can also gain crypto by completing tasks through Pushd's (PUSHD) special rewards program. The platform is completely transparent as Pushd (PUSHD) will be built on the blockchain, making all transactions secure and immutable.

With Pushd's (PUSHD) lower price and high supply, it is capable of significant growth and considerable returns. It costs $0.06 in its presale , with a maximum supply of 250 million.