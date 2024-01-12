Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale In Focus For Investors in January, as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) Market Caps Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

At the moment, the market cap of cryptocurrencies is $1.8 trillion which is impressive. As the crypto market gets more popular yearly, more cryptocurrencies find their way into the market.

While some cryptos come to address the shortcomings of other digital coins, others have added no value and are struggling to survive in the crypto world.

As Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) communities keep holding their assets, Pushd (PUSHD) evolves as the trending cryptocurrency. For a start, the new Pushd (PUSHD) has and is still attracting thousands of investors around the globe.

Supporters of Pushd (PUSHD) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Pushd (PUSHD) might target Cardano (ADA) community, here’s why

Although Cardano (ADA) is one popular blockchain technology, it struggles to maintain its feet in the market. In recent times, it has experienced more volatility than any other altcoin. While trading at a current price of $0.52, Cardano (ADA) is expected to have a -3.35% drop by January 11, 2024.

Moreover, Cardano's (ADA) limited adoption doesn’t give investors a concern. Just like prominent coins like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) has gained massive recognition.

Pushd (PUSHD) introduces new concepts as the future of digital currencies

Pushd (PUSHD) has swept investors off their feet and has promised to outperform in the crypto world. Top analysts believe Pushd (PUSHD) will perform better than other altcoins.

Like other digital currencies, the Pushd (PUSHD) token allows you to buy and sell goods online. More so, Pushd (PUSHD) utilizes a debit card that allows users to spend their funds on their Pushd (PUSHD) Wallet directly with merchants worldwide.

Shockingly, in just 36 hours of presale, Pushd (PUSHD) recorded thousands of registrations.The presale is currently at stage three selling for $0.06.

What gives Pushd (PUSHD) a bigger advantage over other coins in the crypto markets boils down to no KYC requirements, a 0% commission charge to exchange different types of cryptos, and reward programs for completing certain tasks.

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website