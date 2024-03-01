Pullix (PLX) Tokensale Might be Gaining Steam in March, as MultiversX (EGLD), Mina (MINA) Large-Caps Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The quest by many cryptocurrencies to have a blast in the bull run is garnering momentum. While some tokens are on the verge of entering the bull market, many are still battling the downtrend. MultiversX (EGLD) is partnering with AshPerp trading exchange for seamless perpetual trading.

Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX), a highly rated decentralized cryptocurrency, is making waves.

Pullix (PLX) continues final presale stage as major announcement expected

With MultiversX gaining adoption and Mina facing an uncertain future, the Pullix platform's growth potential has been admired by the crypto market. Since the start of the presale, Pullix has shown a lot of potential and has been ranked as one of the best DeFi coins in the market. The PLX token is projected to continue witnessing a high adoption rate as a result of its uniqueness.

Pullix is developing an extraordinary hybrid trading platform that integrates the best features of CeFI and DeFi. With the existing exchanges charging high transaction fees, the Pullix trade-to-earn platform offers zero commission on transactions, high liquidity, and security. Notably, Pullix is a non-custodial exchange that does not interfere with how Investors manage their assets.

Since the start of the presale, Pullix has gone from a $0.04 price value to $0.14.

The platform has unveiled the profit share model which allows investors to earn a fixed daily percentage from the platform's daily revenue. As part of plans to stabilize the token, Pullix will redistribute the unpurchased tokens as platform rewards to users with the surplus token earmarked for burning at a later date.

MultiversX (EGLD) partners with AshPerp for perpetual trading

As part of an effort to become a mainstay in the DeFi landscape, MultiversX (EGLD) has announced perpetual trading features with AshPerp. The partnership will ensure that AshPerp provides on-chain trading of digital assets such as cryptocurrency, FX, and stocks on the MultiversX network.

This means perpetual traders will be able to trade $BTC, $ETH, $EGLD, $SOL, and other tokens on MultiversX with up to 100x leverage. Also, investors can stake their assets in the Perp vault and enjoy a centralized trading experience. Meanwhile, the MultiversX price has increased by 8% in the past month, with analysts projecting more uptrends as the platform developments take effect.

Mina (MINA) faces uncertain future amidst bullish and bearish call

Mina (MINA) is experiencing extreme volatility as the token graduates between the bearish and the bullish sentiments. On the 30-day trading chart, the Mina token gained 19%, only for the gains to be reversed in the weekly charts in which the token price declined by 17%.

Since the start of the year, the Mina price has hovered between $1.00 and $1.54, showcasing the extreme volatility of the token. However, with the Mina token price edging closer to the $1.40 resistance zone, a break out of this zone could stabilize the price in the coming weeks.

