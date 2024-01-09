Pullix (PLX) Tokensale Makes Traders Enthusiastic, as Bonk (BONK) and Ankr (ANKR) Communities Getting Ready for Volatility

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bonk Inu (BONK) and Ankr (ANKR) are two notable altcoins that saw an upward momentum with their value. As such, they attracted the attention of many traders and investors.

Yet recently, Pullix (PLX) invited investors and traders to a new phase of its pre-sale.

Bonk Inu (BONK) price climbs to new marks

Bonk Inu (BONK) initially saw a rapid rally in 2023. This resulted in a total Bonk Inu crypto year-to-date (YTD) price increase of 468%. During the past week alone, the crypto went from a low point of $0.00001131 to its highest value at $0.00001646.

In the last 30 days, the Bonk Inu price has risen by 84.5%. With a market cap of $723,068,029, it's the 91st largest crypto. The inclusion of major exchanges and Binance's decision to add BONK to Margin Trading were key catalysts for this growth.

Ankr (ANKR) crypto recovers in value

Ankr (ANKR) showcased a decent recovery from its demand zone and displayed a sign of a bullish trend reversal. Buyers are now trying to hold the Ankr price above the EMAs to keep the sentiment positive.

If successful, the price could showcase a bounce back to the previous high. During the previous trading sessions, the Ankr crypto moved from $0.0255 to $0.030. Based on the latest on-chart metrics, the crypto is up 62.2% in the past year.

Pullix (PLX) emerges as new player in TradFi

Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming platform designed to combine some of the issues found in DEXs and CEXs. It will do so by solving key issues and bridging all of the benefits together. It has made massive progress with its crypto ICO, where it has raised $3 million so far, taking the lead. Its value has also risen 100% since the starting phase.

Some of the features that are available on the platform include perpetual futures, CFDs, and even a vault for secure storage of cryptocurrencies. It will also introduce a lending protocol for earning passive income, as well as a DeFi and NFT Launchpad.

These exchanges initially faced a lot of issues with liquidity and transparency, which hindered the mass adoption of their technologies. As a result, Pullix will solve them by incentivizing users to provide liquidity.

Pullix will also feature a secure, user-friendly platform that will set it apart within the broader DeFi space. The platform will ensure that users retain custody of their assets and can retain full control over their private keys.

During its current presale period, the crypto has reached Stage 6, where its value is at $0.08.

