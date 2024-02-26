Pullix (PLX) Tokensale Accelerates Ahead of Product Launch as Sandbox (SAND) and Filecoin (FIL) Heavyweights Setting New Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has projected Filecoin's price to reach $25.5, while Forbes ventures into The Sandbox metaverse. Meanwhile, Pullix is gearing up for its imminent launch in the coming weeks as its blockchain ICO enters the large stage.

Filecoin (FIL) might be close to upsurge

Crypto expert Ali Martinez has spotted a bullish trend in the Filecoin (FIL) price chart. As FIL nears the top edge of this channel, Martinez advises investors to keep an eye on a key resistance point at $8.50.

According to him, surpassing this resistance is important as it could trigger a significant price jump for Filecoin. He mentioned the possibility of Filecoin value rising and soaring to $25.5.

Meanwhile, the price of Filecoin crypto has surged 39.9% in the past week. The alt coin soared from a weekly low of $5.40 to a peak of $7.98. With this bullish momentum, Filecoin's price could rise to $10 in the coming weeks.

Forbes buys land on The Sandbox (SAND)

Forbes has made its mark in the metaverse by securing a virtual property within The Sandbox (SAND). This digital hub showcases Forbes' commitment to innovation and the growing potential of the metaverse for both creative expression and economic development.

This venture is aligned with Forbes' ambition to become more than a virtual office or advertisement billboard. This digital hub aims to be an engaging environment where visitors can interact with the Forbes brand and connect with one another.

Also, the virtual space is planned to host various attractions, including a luxurious swimming pool, a bar, and a dedicated gallery showcasing the 2024 Under 30 honorees.

Following the news, the price of The Sandbox token has increased 10.7%, jumping from a 7-day low of $0.46 and peaking at $0.53. Also, the price surge has wiped out the losses on the monthly chart, with the alt coin showing a 5.1% gain.

Pullix (PLX) pre-sale stage 8 gains steam

Pullix (PLX) has entered the last stage of its crypto ICO, witnessing a 40% price rally from its previous price of $0.1 in Stage 7 to $0.14 in Stage 8. Surprisingly, only 10 million PLX tokens are up for grabs at this stage, and Pullix has sold 2,525,948 PLX tokens already.

Apart from the number of tokens sold and the bullish momentum, Pullix's PLX has also scored major listings on two top exchanges, Uniswap and Bitmart. With the launch only a few weeks away, analysts are bullish that the price of PLX will increase more than 50x after its crypto ICO ends.

The listing on Uniswap and Bitmart shows that the Pullix team means business and wants to ensure users can buy the token after its launch. So, take advantage of this last stage to buy the token before it is launched to avoid the mad rush.

