Pro-Ripple Lawyer Says XRP Haters Will Start Praying Ripple Beats SEC

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 15:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
This lawyer, who supports Ripple, believes that Ripple has good chances in court against SEC
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Says XRP Haters Will Start Praying Ripple Beats SEC
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Web3 lawyer Jesse Hynes has taken to Twitter to show his support for the Ripple fintech giant in its legal war against the U.S. securities regulator.

He tweeted that there are positive aspects even of the SEC's move against Ripple. According to his tweet, the negative part here is "all of it." The positive part is that Ripple has a better chance to get a court resolution than any other company the SEC may sue.

Now, he expects that even those who hate Ripple and XRP will begin "hoping and praying that Ripple wins" against the SEC. Many in the crypto community believe that Ripple is now fighting back for the whole crypto space in order to get the SEC to implement clear regulatory rules for crypto companies in the U.S.

Related
XRP Lawsuit: Crypto Lawyer Says Biggest Danger to Ripple Might Lead to This Outcome

Ripple is currently the only crypto company fighting the SEC on whom Hynes is betting "to have the first shot at making case law."

Two years ago, after the legal case against Ripple over its XRP sales began, former U.S. congressional candidate and now founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, tweeted that he expects even XRP haters to start using this token in the future.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Will Cardano (ADA) Be Deemed Security? Expert Answers
02/15/2023 - 17:00
Will Cardano (ADA) Be Deemed Security? Expert Answers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Reverses After Elon Musk's Twitter Post, But Does It Have Any Chance?
02/15/2023 - 17:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Reverses After Elon Musk's Twitter Post, But Does It Have Any Chance?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Jumps 5% on This Positive News: Details
02/15/2023 - 16:45
XRP Jumps 5% on This Positive News: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide