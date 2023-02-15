Pro-Ripple Lawyer Says XRP Haters Will Start Praying Ripple Beats SEC

This lawyer, who supports Ripple, believes that Ripple has good chances in court against SEC

Web3 lawyer Jesse Hynes has taken to Twitter to show his support for the Ripple fintech giant in its legal war against the U.S. securities regulator.

He tweeted that there are positive aspects even of the SEC's move against Ripple. According to his tweet, the negative part here is "all of it." The positive part is that Ripple has a better chance to get a court resolution than any other company the SEC may sue.

Now, he expects that even those who hate Ripple and XRP will begin "hoping and praying that Ripple wins" against the SEC. Many in the crypto community believe that Ripple is now fighting back for the whole crypto space in order to get the SEC to implement clear regulatory rules for crypto companies in the U.S.

Ripple is currently the only crypto company fighting the SEC on whom Hynes is betting "to have the first shot at making case law."

Ads Ads

There are positives and negatives in everything. Take for example this recent SEC assault on crypto. Negative: all of it. Positive: Ripple has a three year head start on everyone else towards a resolution. Even XRP haters are going to start hoping and praying that Ripple… https://t.co/94KSoTdDPU — Jesse Hynes 🌱 (@jesse_hynes) February 14, 2023

Two years ago, after the legal case against Ripple over its XRP sales began, former U.S. congressional candidate and now founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, tweeted that he expects even XRP haters to start using this token in the future.