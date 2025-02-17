Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Pro-Crypto Lawyer Speaks up Against XRP Security Claims

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 12:51
    Advertisement
    Pro-Crypto Lawyer Speaks up Against XRP Security Claims
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The security status of XRP is under fresh scrutiny again as Jason McCabe Calacanis from the All-In Podcast stirred conversation on X. According to Jason, the fact that XRP is a centrally controlled security is no longer a question for anyone. This statement triggered a response from John Deaton, who offered to sit out and explain things to Jason.

    Advertisement

    Renewed XRP securities claim

    According to Calacanis, almost every crypto OG he has talked to considers XRP the opposite of Bitcoin. He claims that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits the trading of XRP ETF, then securities law would be worthless.

    Related
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Mon, 02/17/2025 - 06:01
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While not naming Ripple Labs, he said startups and funds may start dumping 50% of the token they own on retail investors, offsetting the U.S. capital market. According to Calcanis, this would offer a bad outlook as the world trusts in the American financial system.

    Responding to these claims, John Deaton said he would happily educate Calcanis based on his involvement with XRP. He raised the point of owning 80% of his net worth in Bitcoin and fighting for XRP holders in the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit as the basis for the insights he is willing to share.

    However, he claims Jason may also maintain his stance about XRP unchallenged, a sign of bias against the coin.

    Issue with Bitcoin maxis

    It is worth noting that since the prospect of a national digital asset stockpile emerged, XRP has been in the crosshairs with most Bitcoin maxis. As reported earlier by U.Today, Samson Mow, a top Bitcoin advocate, recently shared many reasons to criticize XRP.

    Related
    Fed Official Shares His Take on Bitcoin Reserve
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 18:45
    Fed Official Shares His Take on Bitcoin Reserve
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Some are convinced that Ripple Labs once demarketed Bitcoin to favor its crypto payment platform. Bitcoin maxis believe XRP does not deserve to be added to the Bitcoin reserve, and any National Digital Asset stockpile is being planned by the current administration.

    #XRP #John Deaton

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 12:17
    Binance to Delist These Four Popular Crypto Assets, Here's Why
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 11:52
    468 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level: Gone
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Pro-Crypto Lawyer Speaks up Against XRP Security Claims
    Binance to Delist These Four Popular Crypto Assets, Here's Why
    468 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level: Gone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD