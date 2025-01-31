Advertisement
    Fed Official Shares His Take on Bitcoin Reserve

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A Fed official has weighed in on Bitcoin reserve rumors
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 18:45
    Austan Goolsbee, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, has stated that the Fed is legally limited about what it can actually put on its balance sheet. 

    Earlier, Chair Jerome Powell stated that the Fed was actually legally prohibited from holding Bitcoin by the Federal Reserve Act, and the institution is not interested in a law change. 

    Back in 2021, Powell opined that Bitcoin was not a viable store of value due to its excessive volatility. 

    During his most recent press conference, however, the Fed chair stated that banks could provide cryptocurrency custody services after the SEC dropped the controversial SAB-121 guidance. The cryptocurrency community reacted positively to this statement, with Bitcoin spiking higher following his remarks. 

    Last month, Powell stated that Bitcoin was a digital version of gold, seemingly picking up the narrative of the cryptocurrency's ardent supporters. 

    A Bitcoin reserve? Not so fast 

    In the meantime, the probability of a Bitcoin reserve being created by the end of April has now plunged to just 16%. For comparison, 

    Still, the majority of bettors expect the strategic reserve to eventually happen this year. 

    As reported by U.Today, there are also several state-level initiatives to create local Bitcoin reserves in such states as Texas, Florida, and Ohio. It remains to be seen how many of them will succeed. 

    Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, who originally proposed to make the U.S. Treasury buy Bitcoin last year, recently stated that the creation of the reserve will be her priority as the head of a new Senate subcommittee focused on digital assets. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

