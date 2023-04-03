Pro-Crypto Attorney John Deaton Compares XRP to Cockroach, Says It Is Most Resilient Coin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Pro-crypto attorney John Deaton, who doubles as the legal representative of XRP coin holders, has come out again to defend the payment token, comparing it to a cockroach this time.

Have people noticed the #XRP coverage at @CoinDesk lately? Call it the Banker’s Coin - call it a shitcoin - call it a security - call it whatever you want - but no Coin has been more resilient. Let me use lingo #BTC Maxi’s will enjoy: XRP is a🪳- even a nuclear war won’t kill it. https://t.co/wsJuRgiLHJ — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) April 2, 2023

Deaton posted a direct comment to a Coindesk video comment on the trading volume of XRP, which has been up lately, driven by most South Korean exchanges. While the Coindesk reporting was not against the genuineness of XRP, the pro-crypto attorney said that irrespective of the name that XRP is called, including being a "banker's coin," "shitcoin" or security, the digital currency has maintained stronger resilience than most cryptocurrencies.

Deaton went on to compare XRP to a cockroach which, by its very nature, is hardy, resilient and not easy to get rid of. The legal veteran said per its ordeals, even a nuclear war cannot kill the digital currency.

Owing to the ongoing legal brawl between Ripple and the U.S. SEC over the status of XRP as a security, the digital currency has suffered a lot of things, ranging from being delisted by major exchanges to being sold off by some of its investors.

Things are getting better for XRP

Per its current outlook, things appear to be getting better for XRP as most of its biggest critics are now beginning to back its growth. Besides, there is an expectation that the ongoing legal brawl between Ripple and the SEC will soon come to an end, and irrespective of the final verdict, the digital currency will finally find a path to chart new growth.

The XRP resilience as described by Deaton was showcased in its current price outlook. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is up by 10.61% over the past week to $0.5166. More experts have been making bullish projections that pitch XRP on a positive uptrend post-summary judgment.