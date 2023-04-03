Pro-Crypto Attorney John Deaton Compares XRP to Cockroach, Says It Is Most Resilient Coin

Mon, 04/03/2023 - 10:23
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
John Deaton compliments XRP on being indestructible
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Pro-crypto attorney John Deaton, who doubles as the legal representative of XRP coin holders, has come out again to defend the payment token, comparing it to a cockroach this time.

Deaton posted a direct comment to a Coindesk video comment on the trading volume of XRP, which has been up lately, driven by most South Korean exchanges. While the Coindesk reporting was not against the genuineness of XRP, the pro-crypto attorney said that irrespective of the name that XRP is called, including being a "banker's coin," "shitcoin" or security, the digital currency has maintained stronger resilience than most cryptocurrencies.

Deaton went on to compare XRP to a cockroach which, by its very nature, is hardy, resilient and not easy to get rid of. The legal veteran said per its ordeals, even a nuclear war cannot kill the digital currency.

XRP's Social Dominance Spikes After Massive Price Gain

Owing to the ongoing legal brawl between Ripple and the U.S. SEC over the status of XRP as a security, the digital currency has suffered a lot of things, ranging from being delisted by major exchanges to being sold off by some of its investors.

Things are getting better for XRP

Per its current outlook, things appear to be getting better for XRP as most of its biggest critics are now beginning to back its growth. Besides, there is an expectation that the ongoing legal brawl between Ripple and the SEC will soon come to an end, and irrespective of the final verdict, the digital currency will finally find a path to chart new growth.

The XRP resilience as described by Deaton was showcased in its current price outlook. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is up by 10.61% over the past week to $0.5166. More experts have been making bullish projections that pitch XRP on a positive uptrend post-summary judgment.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

