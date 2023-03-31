XRP Can Start Alt Season, Here's How

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 12:43
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP could become starter for cryptocurrency market rally we all need so badly
XRP Can Start Alt Season, Here's How
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

This week, XRP's perpetual futures open interest more than doubled as investors bet on a potential victory for Ripple in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Many market participants believe that a win for Ripple could signal the beginning of an altcoin season and significantly impact the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.

A victory for Ripple would not only clear the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the company but also set a precedent for future crypto-related legal battles. The case, which began in December 2020, has seen the SEC allege that Ripple conducted an unregistered securities offering through the sale of XRP tokens. Ripple, on the other hand, has maintained that XRP is a currency and not a security.

If Ripple emerges victorious in the lawsuit, it would be the first instance of a crypto-related company defeating one of the most feared regulators in the industry. This outcome could have far-reaching implications for the entire sector, as it would validate the legitimacy of digital assets and reinforce the argument that cryptocurrencies should not be treated as securities.

Moreover, a legal win for Ripple could boost the development process for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. By establishing a clear precedent, other companies operating in the space would gain a better understanding of the regulatory framework they need to navigate. This clarity could encourage innovation and investment, fueling inflows into the industry and driving growth.

As investors anticipate the lawsuit's outcome, there has been a surge in interest in XRP's perpetual futures. The doubling of open interest reflects the market's bullish sentiment and the belief that a Ripple victory could trigger an altcoin season. This scenario would likely see increased investor interest in alternative cryptocurrencies, potentially driving their prices higher.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Jim Cramer Says Binance 'Way Too Sketchy,' Binance CEO CZ Reacts
03/31/2023 - 12:22
Jim Cramer Says Binance 'Way Too Sketchy,' Binance CEO CZ Reacts
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Now Accepted by This U.S. Travel Company: Details
03/31/2023 - 11:52
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Now Accepted by This U.S. Travel Company: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Peaks Against KRW, Dominance on Korean Exchanges at Turning Point
03/31/2023 - 11:37
XRP Price Peaks Against KRW, Dominance on Korean Exchanges at Turning Point
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev