PrimeXBT iOS and Android App Gets Covesting Copy Trading Focused Update

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The PrimeXBT smartphone app for Android and iOS devices has become a vital tool for traders looking to stay on top of their positions and global markets at all times, from anywhere in the world. While the native smartphone app packed in most of the platform’s best-in-class trading tools and features, some key competitive advantages were promised later in future updates.

That future update is here now, and with it, PrimeXBT has added several essential parts of the Covesting copy trading module that were until now limited to the browser-based website experience. Here is everything that you need to know about the latest app update from PrimeXBT.

The Download On The PrimeXBT iOS And Android App

Before we dig into what is new in the latest app update – first, let’s review what the app offered up until this point. The platform’s slick interface and easy-to-use design translates exceptionally well to taps and swipes better suited for a smartphone screen.

The layout has been slightly modified to focus on a Home screen that provides a bird’s eye view over all accounts and assets. Deposits and withdrawals can also be made here. Access to customer service or account settings are easier to find whenever they are needed. The next most important section, which is only a swipe away, is the Trade area where markets, price charts, a watch list, and positions can be found.

Complete control over one’s portfolio is possible thanks to the platform’s massive listing of more than 100 different trading instruments across forex currencies, crypto, commodities, and stock indices. Whether it is gold, oil, Bitcoin, or the S&P 500 you are trading, they’re all available under one roof and from a single account. The PrimeXBT app makes all of this possible while on the go, from anywhere in the world, so long as there is an internet connection.

Update Expands Support For Covesting Copy Trading Module

With the existing feature set laid out, here is a closer look at what is new in the most recent app update that has since gone live in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store. PrimeXBT and its B2B partner Covesting regularly release new improvements or innovative products and services. The latest app update focuses on bringing the Covesting ecosystem to the PrimeXBT application in a much more significant way.

Users of the Covesting copy trading module are now able to thoroughly review Covesting ratings and choose which strategies to follow, start and stop followings, take profits or manage stop-losses, and much more. Covesting followers get complete control over their portfolio performance right from the palm of their hands for the very first time.

For those that aren’t in the know, the Covesting copy trading module is a peer-to-peer community that allows followers to tap into the experience of skilled strategy managers. Using fully transparent performance metrics, followers are able to review profit and loss metrics to pick and choose which are the correct class acts to follow. Some strategy managers have proven performance of more than 90,000% ROI, according to the Covesting leaderboards.

COV Token Completes Covesting Ecosystem App Integration

An app update focused on the Covesting ecosystem wouldn’t be complete without integrating the COV utility token – the native cryptocurrency to all Covesting products and services. The ability to view all available COV token memberships and manage what tier and benefits are activated is now included in a dedicated section.

COV token memberships include Premium, Advanced, and Elite levels, each improving the impact of any enabled COV token utilities. Utilities range from a profit share increase for followers, to trading fee discounts for strategy managers, and several other important account enhancements. The app even lets users deactivate a membership, to activate a new membership tier.

The COV token section will also allow users interested in learning more about the utility token itself to review tokenomics statistics, which include the current market price of the COV token, the total and circulating supply, and the number of tokens burned to date.

Update Or Download Now To Access New PrimeXBT App Features

To access all the new features, simply update the PrimeXBT crypto trading app in the Apple App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android .

As always, the company continues to tease and promise new additions for the app and is known in general for its strategy of continuous releases –– whether it is focused on new trading instruments, new innovative features, new partnerships, or other notable feature updates.