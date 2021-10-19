Pop Superstar Mariah Carey Jumps on Bitcoin Train by Teaming Up with Gemini

Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, has partnered with cryptocurrency Gemini in order to promote crypto awareness.



In a video posted on Carey’s Twitter account, the “We Belong Together” singer says that one can buy only a fraction of Bitcoin, debunking a common myth about the largest cryptocurrency:

Did you know that you don’t need to buy a whole Bitcoin to invest? In fact, you can buy as little as five dollars to get started on Gemini.

She then went on to promote “Cryptopedia,” the exchange’s cryptocurrency-focused educational resource.



Gemini was reportedly seeking someone with “a broad demographic reach” in order to promote crypto.



Co-founder Tyler Winklevoss says that the company’s goal is to educate people about the novel asset class:

Cryptos like bitcoin and ether were two of the best-performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class.

Carey, who has sold over 200 million albums worldwide throughout her career, has the highest number of number #1 singles in the U.S, which is one of her untouchable industry records. Moreover, she has managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 across four separate decades.