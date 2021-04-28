JUST IN: Gemini Adds MATIC, SUSHI, OCEAN for Deposits and Custody

Gemini, a top-tier U.S. based cryptocurrencies exchange, expands its assets spot. See full list of new coins

Cryptocurrencies exchange Gemini, from crypto billionaires the Winklewii twins, has released a fresh listing announcement. Today, Gemini adds DeFi tokens, infrastructure assets and utility coins to its custody mechanisms.

MATIC, SUSHI, OCEAN and more: Gemini lists DeFi tokens

According to the latest official announcement by the Gemini team, a group of new assets has become available on the platform.

Namely, Somnium Space (CUBE), BarnBridge (BOND), Injective Protocol (INJ), Livepeer (LPT), Polygon (MATIC), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and SushiSwap (SUSHI) are supported for deposits and custody on Gemini.

Trading of the six assets will start very soon, while the OCEAN token by Ocean Protocol will only be available for custody services. Trading will start in API/FIX and ActiveTrader™ modules by Gemini in pairs with the U.S. Dollar (USD).

Then, trading with new assets will start in the mobile application and in the web interface of Gemini. New assets will be added in USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD, HKD and SGD pairs.

Gemini pioneers regulated DeFi tokens trading in the U.S.

The most interesting part of this announcement is the extension of the DeFi assets suite on Gemini. BarnBridge (BOND), SushiSwap (SUSHI) and Injective Protocol (INJ) represent the native coins of popular decentralized financial ecosystems.

Polygon (MATIC) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) tokens are also utilized in decentralized finance. This release pushes the total number of cryptos on Gemini to 39.

On September 25, 2020, Gemini dropped a bombshell when it became the first-ever U.S.-regulated exchange to list Yearn.Finance (YFI), Curve Finance (CRV), Balancer (BAL) and other DeFi assets.