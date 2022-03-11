Polygon Network Went Offline for 11 Hours, Here's What Happened

News
Fri, 03/11/2022 - 12:37
article image
Vladislav Sopov
One of the most important blockchains for DeFi segment, Polygon (MATIC), suffers downtime
Polygon Network Went Offline for 11 Hours, Here's What Happened
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Polygon Network (MATIC), a top-tier smart contracts platform, went offline after a scheduled upgrade. Polygon (MATIC) did not confirm transactions for 11 hours.

Extended service outage: What happened to Polygon?

Yesterday, on March 10, 2022, Polygon Network (MATIC) engineers disclosed issues in Heimdall, one of the layers of its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) design. To allow developers fix them in a safe manner, the decision was taken to stop the transactions: the team warned users about the downtime.

However, the downtime lasted longer than expected. As Polygon (MATIC) users started heated debates on social media channels, the team issued a hotfix to let operations resume.

Alongside that, team members stated that they are looking for a long-term solution to fix the issues for good. Polygonscan and Polygon Bridge instruments were shut down during the outage.

Related
Solana (SOL) Slips Below XRP as Network Suffers Another Outage

As covered by U.Today previously, Solana (SOL), the most popular "Ethereum killer," went through a series of outages in Q4, 2021-Q1, 2022. The protocol suffered from six outages in less than three months.

Are funds SAFU?

Polygon's operations were back to normal in the early moring hours of March 11, 2022 (UTC). By press time, Polygonscan is updated and displays transactions while Polygon Bridge ensures cross-network interoperability.

During the entire outage, no funds or data of Polygon (MATIC) users were at risk, as per the statement by its engineers.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) Gas Fees Rocketed Due to This Game

In January 2022, Polygon (MATIC) was clogged due to enormous upsurge in transactional volume caused by the euphoria around Sunflowers Farmer GameFi protocol.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano Active Users Remain Constant Past 100,000: Details
03/11/2022 - 15:11
Cardano Active Users Remain Constant Past 100,000: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 347.2 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, FTX and Other Top-Tier Exchanges
03/11/2022 - 15:07
347.2 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, FTX and Other Top-Tier Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Miners' Holdings Reach 2010 Levels: Report
03/11/2022 - 14:51
Bitcoin Miners' Holdings Reach 2010 Levels: Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan