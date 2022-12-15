Polygon (MATIC) Staking Now Supported by Coinbase Prime

Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage platform of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it now allows staking Polygon (MATIC).

According to data provided by CoinGecko, MATIC remains the tenth biggest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $7.9 billion.

On Wednesday, Coinbase Prime obtained two System and Organization Control (SOC) certifications, which marked “another milestone” for the company. In order to receive these attestation reports, companies have to adhere to rigorous security and oversight standards.

As reported by U.Today , Coinbase Prime also added support for Ethereum (ETH) staking. On Wednesday, it launched NEAR Protocol (NEAR) staking.

The platform also supports such digital assets as Solana and Polkadot.

Coinbase launched the service after acquiring leading institutional crypto brokerage Tagomi back in March 2020.