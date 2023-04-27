Polygon Announces Launch of Bridge for Polygon zkEVM

Polygon releases important functionality for zkEVM that could become next big chain in industry

Polygon has unveiled the Polygon Bridge for Polygon zkEVM, a remarkable innovation designed to enhance the user experience and amplify the potential of the Ethereum mainnet. This development allows users to withdraw funds from the Ethereum mainnet in a mere 30-60 minutes while expanding support for ERC-20 and ERC-777 tokens. The mainnet beta of Polygon zkEVM was first launched on March 27.

Featuring numerous UX improvements, the Polygon Bridge for zkEVM closely resembles the user experience of the Polygon PoS Bridge. Key enhancements include a more prominent progress bar, a detailed transaction history, a color-coded recent transaction panel that displays completion status, time estimates for pending transactions and a filtering capability.

Zero-knowledge technology powers the Polygon Bridge for zkEVM, ensuring superior security compared to bridges using alternative technologies. Governed by smart contracts on both Ethereum and Polygon zkEVM, users can enjoy fast finality when transacting within the rollup. In the absence of unusual network conditions, Ethereum withdrawals can typically be claimed on the mainnet within 30-60 minutes.

The bridge supports a wide range of assets, including ERC-20 tokens and the advanced features of ERC-777 tokens. Furthermore, the bridging process automatically maps the token being bridged, eliminating the need for manual token mapping. This significant UX enhancement stands in stark contrast to other chains that require users to map tokens before bridging – a process that can take hours or even days.

Following extensive testing, the Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta was launched on March 27 as a permissionless, open-source and public platform for anyone to build upon and transact. Numerous notable dApps, gaming projects and trusted infrastructure providers have already started building on the mainnet beta.