Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon

Wed, 04/26/2023 - 16:00
Yuri Molchan
Solana's multichain crypto wallet now interacts with Polygon and Ethereum chains

According to a recent TechCrunch article, Solana-based Phantom wallet is going to welcome users of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) chains on May 1.

Solana's wallet adds ETH and MATIC

Initially, the wallet was scheduled to start integrating these chains during Q1 of this year. However, the start date was postponed. According to the chief of the wallet Brandon Millman, all three million users of Phantom will be exposed to the Solana, Ethereum and Polygon chains via the wallet.

This has become possible after the wallet obtained a valuation of $1.2 billion after the $109 million fundraising round at the start of 2022; that is, a year has passed since then. The leading players who participated in that investment round were Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz, along with Solana.



