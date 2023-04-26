Solana Wallet Phantom Extends Support for Ethereum and Polygon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent TechCrunch article, Solana-based Phantom wallet is going to welcome users of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) chains on May 1.

Solana's wallet adds ETH and MATIC

Initially, the wallet was scheduled to start integrating these chains during Q1 of this year. However, the start date was postponed. According to the chief of the wallet Brandon Millman, all three million users of Phantom will be exposed to the Solana, Ethereum and Polygon chains via the wallet.

This has become possible after the wallet obtained a valuation of $1.2 billion after the $109 million fundraising round at the start of 2022; that is, a year has passed since then. The leading players who participated in that investment round were Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz, along with Solana.

Integration with the above-mentioned chains will provide Phantom users with exposure to decentralized platforms, like Aave and Uniswap, and also to NFT platforms, such as OpenSea. Users will also be able to move their crypto from MetaMask wallet, Solana or EVM to Phantom.

Besides, users of this wallet have options to trade and hold crypto. They will now be able to do it on three leading blockchains, rather than just one. Besides, as mentioned above, Phantom's users will now be able to interact with dApps and other multichain products.