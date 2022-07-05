Plugin (PLI) Partners with Samunnati to Make Crop Insurance Accessible to Small Farmers

Plugin (PLI), a blockchain oracle network based on XinFin XDC Blockchain (XDC), accomplishes a major milestone in the global real-world adoption of its products.

Plugin (PLI) integrates its weather data mechanisms into Samunnati ecosystem

As per the official announcement shared by the Plugin (PLI) team, it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Sammunati, India’s largest agricultural network.

We are delighted to inform that #Plugin #PLI is partnering with @SamunnatiFin, India’s largest Agri enterprise and an open Agri network, unlocking the potential of Indian agriculture with smallholder farmers at the center of it.



With this partnership, Plugin’s Weather Forecast Node (WFN) will be used to collect and process weather data from dozens of geographically distributed sensors globally.

Plugin WFN’s data is set to help smallholder farmers in emerging economies in making informed decisions for their agricultural businesses. At the same time, all of Plugin’s weather data providers are compensated for their contributions.

In turn, Plugin WFN’s data can also be used by Sammunati to advance crop insurance practices. With such reliable tamper-proof data, crop insurance providers can validate and verify insurance claims in a fair and informed manner.

As MoU inked, Samunnati becomes masternode operator for Plugin (PLI)

Besides crop insurance and business strategies in agriculture, this collaboration between these two majors unlocks various opportunities for advanced data usage mechanisms in food logistics, hedging in commodity markets, business aviation and government practices in corresponding spheres.

The two teams inked a Memorandum of Understanding to hamer out the next phases of its mutually beneficial collaboration. Inter alia, Sammunati is set to join Plugin (PLI) data transfer ecosystem as a masternode validator and start earning periodic rewards from system users.

Currently, talks between the two teams are underway: the community and its enthusiasts will be informed of the results in the coming weeks.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum’s hard fork XinFin XDC Network changes the game in blockchain oracles with its Plugin solution. It has already been integrated into various initiatives focused on social impact.

For instance, Inclusive Growth Chain (IGC) utilizes its instruments to address major social and environmental problems globally.