"Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort Thinks XRP Price Could Hit $10

Jordan Belfort, a former stock broker whose fraudulent behavior and outrageous lifestyle were glamorized by Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street" movie, has come out a supporter of XRP.



In a recent tweet, Belfort claims that he owns a six-figure sum in the controversial cryptocurrency, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges is an unregistered security.



The American entrepreneur predicts that the price of XRP could hit $10. In such a case, its market cap would have to be near the $500 billion mark.

I am a large holder of XRP(six figures)! My TV guy thinks it's the best thing since sliced bread. Thinks it's going to $10,000. I hope he's right, but I'll settle for $10 — Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) October 28, 2021

Members of the XRP community did not shy away from the questionable endorsement, welcoming Belfort to their army.

Now that I have a PUNK, should I buy an APE? — Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) October 25, 2021

After slamming Bitcoin as a "scam" in 2018, the real "Wolf of Wall Street" has since become a cryptocurrency cheerleader . Recently, the convicted felon became fascinated with non-fungible tokens.

The XRP cryptocurrency is one of the few coins that have failed to print a new all-time high during this cycle. Its price is still down 68% from the peak of $3.40 that was registered on Jan. 7, 2018.