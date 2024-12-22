Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Suggests Creating USA Coin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Schiff wants US government to create its own Bitcoin copy
    Sun, 22/12/2024 - 10:13
    Peter Schiff Suggests Creating USA Coin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Financial commentator Peter Schiff has suggested the idea of creating a government-backed Bitcoin copy called "USA Coin."

    Advertisement

    Schiff, a well-known cryptocurrency critic, has pitched this as an alternative to creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

    The gold bug argues that the U.S. government could potentially save a lot of money by opting for its own cryptocurrency instead of investing in Bitcoin.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 12%: Is Bigger Move Ahead?
    Ripple CTO Reveals Rare 2013 XRP Ledger Use: Details
    Michael Saylor Reveals Strategic Bitcoin-Based Digital Asset Policy for US

    The 61-year-old pundit proposed capping the maximum supply of USA Coin at 21 million. "So USAcoin will be as scarce as Bitcoin, only with more utility," he said.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Sun, 12/08/2024 - 18:07
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the cryptocurrency would need an upgraded blockchain that would make the government-backed cryptocurrency actually viable for conducting payments.

    "This way we can all get rich," Schiff said while promoting his idea.

    Polymarket, the leading cryptocurrency-powered betting website, currently sees a 33% chance of a strategic Bitcoin reserve being created in the U.S. in early 2025.

    Earlier this year, Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming introduced a bill that would require the federal government to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

    The seemingly far-fetched idea has been gaining some traction over the past few months, with many Bitcoin advocates viewing it as a powerful bullish catalyst for 2025.

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor recently urged the U.S. government to ditch gold in favor of its digital version.

    Schiff has vehemently opposed the idea of creating a Bitcoin reserve. Earlier this month, he suggested that it could "squander" the country's wealth.

    #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 21, 2024 - 20:00
    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 21, 2024 - 16:16
    Polygon's Agglayer Mainnet Date Confirmed by Sandeep Nailwal
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Guru4Invest: The Ultimate Platform for Modern Investors Seeking Real Results
    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Suggests Creating USA Coin
    SHIB Burns Soar 630% — What's Happening?
    Polygon's Agglayer Mainnet Date Confirmed by Sandeep Nailwal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD