Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gold bug Peter Schiff now views Bitcoin as a national security threat
    Sun, 8/12/2024 - 18:07
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Financial commentator Peter Schiff recently escalated his anti-Bitcoin rhetoric, going as far as calling the largest cryptocurrency by market cap "public enemy number one" in his recent post on the X social media. 

    Advertisement

    Schiff accused Bitcoin advocates of bribing government officials to "squander" the public's money buying the cryptocurrency. 

    Now, he claims that Bitcoin is a national security threat, not just a speculative bet for private citizens. 

    HOT Stories
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals Surprising Bitcoin Past: Details
    "Most Powerful" XRP Chart Shared by Legendary Trader Brandt

    Schiff's scathing criticism comes amid ongoing debates about whether or not the US should establish a state-owned Bitcoin reserve. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor recently argued that the US government should ditch gold in favor of Bitcoin. Saylor argued that such a move would "demonetize the entire gold asset class." The suggestion, of course, rubbed some proponents of the yellow metal the wrong way. 

    Unsurprisingly, the idea that the US should buy Bitcoin is quite controversial. Earlier this week, Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers lambasted such an idea as "crazy."    

    Related
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 13:16
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Polymarket bettors currently see a 27% chance of the US government creating a Bitcoin reserve over the next few months. 

    Meanwhile, individual US states could race ahead of the federal government to implement their own reserves. For instance, Florida already has such plans for early 2025. 

    VanEck recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could end up reaching $3 million by 2025 if it ends up becoming a reserve asset. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $100,032 after reaching six digits for the first time earlier this week. 

    #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Opinions
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 8, 2024 - 16:17
    Major XRP Outflows in Korea Hint at Bigger Play Unfolding
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Major XRP Outflows in Korea Hint at Bigger Play Unfolding
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD