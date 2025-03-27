Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin's Drop as Gold Sets Fresh Record High

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 15:13
    Bitcoin still holds above $86,000
    Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin's Drop as Gold Sets Fresh Record High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Gold bug and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has weighed in on the latest market movements.

    Advertisement

    According to Schiff, "Gold is at another record high this morning, rising almost $40, just below $3,060. U.S. stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin are all falling. Gold is not rising due to uncertainty but due to a loss of confidence in the dollar and the certainty that inflation will be much higher than 2%."

    Schiff's mention of Bitcoin's drop is hardly surprising given his long history of Bitcoin skepticism. Schiff continues to champion gold, dismissing BTC as a store of value.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Reveals Key Reason Behind Latest ATH Milestone
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 14:08
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Reveals Key Reason Behind Latest ATH Milestone
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $86,414 and has marked two straight days of drop since March 25, with today potentially becoming the third, if the trend continues. Despite the drop, Bitcoin remains higher than the lows of $76,555 set nearly two weeks ago.

    On the macroeconomic front, investors are looking to the personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, which will be released on Friday.

    Bitcoin whales on accumulation spree

    While macroeconomic concerns and technical indicators may cast doubt on Bitcoin's (BTC) short-term price trend, purchasing activity by some of Bitcoin's large investors, referred to as whales, suggests a more optimistic outlook.

    Related
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues Warning to BTC Holders as Halving Completes
    Sat, 04/20/2024 - 13:13
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Issues Warning to BTC Holders as Halving Completes
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Since March 11, Bitcoin whales have purchased nearly 129,000 BTC, worth $11.2 billion at the market price of $87,500, according to statistics shared by blockchain analytics startup Glassnode.

    It is the highest accumulation rate since August 2024, indicating that the largest cryptocurrency is gaining traction among market players, according to Glassnode. The Bitcoin Accumulation Trend Score is at 0.23, indicating that larger entities are increasingly turning away from distribution and toward accumulation.

    #Bitcoin #Gold Price #Peter Schiff

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 27, 2025 - 15:57
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 27
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 15:52
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst, SHIB Team Addresses Concerns on Shytoshi Kusama's Silence: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe
    Forgotten Playland: Beam’s Flagship Title Launches on Epic Games Store: The Ultimate Multiplayer Party Game
    BYDFi’s 5th Anniversary Launches MoonX at Paris Blockchain Week 2025, Sparking the Web3 Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe
    Forgotten Playland: Beam’s Flagship Title Launches on Epic Games Store: The Ultimate Multiplayer Party Game
    BYDFi’s 5th Anniversary Launches MoonX at Paris Blockchain Week 2025, Sparking the Web3 Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 27
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst, SHIB Team Addresses Concerns on Shytoshi Kusama's Silence: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Epic Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Crucial 'Make or Break' Moment
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD