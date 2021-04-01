Peter Schiff Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin

In what appears to be a predictable April Fools' joke, Peter Schiff, the most prolific Bitcoin hater, has taken to Twitter to declare that he was wrong about the cryptocurrency all this time.

The gold bug has been bearish on Bitcoin since June 2011 when it was trading at just $31.

As reported by U.Today, Schiff admitted that not getting into Bitcoin in its early days was "a mistake," but he continued to insist that the novel digital asset had no fundamental value. Those who paid heed to his advice ended up missing out on 544 percent gains.

The Euro Pacific Capital CEO has already become a valuable counter-indicator for the cryptocurrency, with his tweets ironically marking local bottoms.

Beware of April Fools' jokes

With every tech company trying to be funny on April Fools' Day, crypto projects were no exception.

Litecoin, for instance, has just announced its rebranding into "BitcoinLite."

Meanwhile, Teletubbies announced the TubbyCoin, BigHugs, developed by WildBrain Labs. Yesterday, the colorful quartet became relevant for the first time since the early 2000s after tweeting about Bitcoin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also made an announcement about putting Dogecoin on the moon...but there's a good chance he was being serious.

