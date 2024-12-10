Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin's Two Biggest Killers

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    These two threats could end Bitcoin forever, suggests legendary trader Peter Brandt
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 10:09
    Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin's Two Biggest Killers
    Yesterday, the world was abuzz with news that Google has unveiled a new quantum chip called Willow, which is capable of solving problems that take billions of years for classical supercomputers in just five minutes. This is a huge step forward for quantum computing but raises questions about the security of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC)

    Why is this important for the major cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency uses cryptography to secure transactions. Quantum computers, in theory, can crack public keys and compute private ones. The digital signature algorithms that guarantee the integrity of the blockchain could also be vulnerable to quantum attacks.

    Against this backdrop, legendary trader Peter Brandt broke out with a post saying that he always believed two things could lead to the destruction of Bitcoin. The first is a coordinated attack by central banks, but not on the architecture of the cryptocurrency; it would rather interfere in every way possible with people who own BTC. The second, which is an existential threat, is quantum computing, which is exactly what solutions like Willow could represent.

    Not today, Willow

    While today's quantum computers, including Willow, still have high errors and require significant improvements for practical applications, this news is a reminder of the need to consider the risk of quantum computing, because one day we may wake up and Bitcoin will be worth $0. 

    In addition, information about new quantum chips may be cause for correction. It may be a coincidence, but on the day when this innovation became known, the crypto market fell by 6.85%, losing at least $240 billion in market capitalization, and the losses of liquidated traders amounted to $1.5 billion, according to the lowest estimates.

