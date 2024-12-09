First Indian Public Company Buys Bitcoin

Jetking Infotrain, a 77-year-old Indian company that specializes in IT training, has adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Advertisement

According to its Monday announcement, the company will hold a majority of its assets in the largest cryptocurrencies.

This is the latest sign that corporate Bitcoin adoption is becoming more global.

Public companies now hold a total of 2.6% percent of Bitcoin's supply.

Advertisement

MicroStrategy, the prominent business intelligence firm run by charismatic billionaire Michael Saylor, is the top corporate owner of the leading cryptocurrency by an enormous margin.

As reported by U.Today , MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have now eclipsed the $42 billion mark.

Apart from MicroStrategy, other American companies are among the top Bitcoin holders. These companies include Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Tesla, and Coinbase.

Two Canadian companies (Hut 8 Mining and Galaxy Digital) are also in the top 100.

Bitcoin Group SE, a German investment holding company, is the largest Bitcoin holder outside of North America.

China's Boyaa Interactive is the largest holder of the flagship cryptocurrency in Asia with a total of $310 million.

BitFuFu, which recently reported owning 1,664 BTC, and Japanese public company Metaplanet are also among Bitcoin's top Asian holders in the corporate sector. As reported by U.Today, Metaplanet recently appeared among the most traded public companies in Japan.