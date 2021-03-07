Peter Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Continue to Trend Higher

News
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 09:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Veteran trader Peter Brandt says the devaluation of the dollar "has only just begun"
Peter Brandt Claims Bitcoin Will Continue to Trend Higher
Cover image via www.peterlbrandt.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, legendary trader Peter Brandt opined that Bitcoin would “continue to trend higher” despite many analysts claiming that its rally is too overstretched. 

His bullish case is built on the fact the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar continues to diminish.                 

Brandt is also convinced that both U.S. equities and commodities will continue to appreciate in fiat terms for the same reason. 

Related
Yes, Bitcoin Is Actually Going Parabolic, According to Peter Brandt

Stimulus aid pushes Bitcoin higher

Bitcoin is trading in the green this Sunday, soaring to an intraday high of $50,877 earlier today.

6524_1
Image by tradingview.com

On Friday, the largest cryptocurrency dipped to the $46,000 level when the global bond turmoil tanked the equities market. It then managed to end the day in positive territory after the U.S. stocks staged a major comeback near the end of the trading session.

The $1.9 trillion relief package that was passed by the Senate on Saturday has contributed to Bitcoin’s ongoing recovery.

In his recent op-ed posted in the Washington Post, prominent American economist Larry Summers opined that the massive stimulus bill could threaten future inflation:    

We must make sure that it is enacted in a way that neither threatens future inflation and financial stability nor our ability to build back better through public investment.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Trading #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP Presents "Huge" Risk to Exchanges, Says Kraken CEO
News
11:23

XRP Presents "Huge" Risk to Exchanges, Says Kraken CEO
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP As Coin Trades in $0.43 Range
News
03/01/2021 - 11:56

Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP As Coin Trades in $0.43 Range
Yuri Molchan
article image Top Law Firm Sues MoneyGram Over XRP, Promises Compensation to Its Shareholders
News
03/02/2021 - 11:16

Top Law Firm Sues MoneyGram Over XRP, Promises Compensation to Its Shareholders
Yuri Molchan