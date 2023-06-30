PEPE Taps Rare Listing on Major US Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With many digital currencies driving their growth potential in different ways, frog-themed meme coin PEPE is growing its influence through some of the most coveted exchange listings. One of the latest such milestones recorded is its debut on the Gemini Foundation platform. As the major U.S. crypto exchange noted, the PEPE/GUSD perpetual contract is now live for users in more than 30 countries.

1/ ICYMI - we’ve listed the PEPE/GUSD perpetual contract on Gemini Foundation 🐸



Users in 30+ countries can leverage their crypto to manage risk, generate returns, and gain directional exposure.



Learn more...🧵https://t.co/l95XXRkFEW — Gemini (@Gemini) June 30, 2023

The new PEPE product listing is even more intriguing as it makes up the third of such product with the Gemini Foundation. The token now joins the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which had previously been listed on the platform.

It comes as no surprise that Gemini is going all out to back PEPE, seeing as it ranked, according to an earlier U.Today report, as one of the largest holders of PEPE shortly after it went live.

PEPE is one of the most popular meme coins today, and it has enjoyed a combination of whale and retail investor accumulation over time. At the time of writing, the price of PEPE is pegged at $0.000001624 atop 8.71% growth in the past 24 hours.

PEPE competing with dominant rivals

PEPE has a commanding community that has continued to grow since it was launched. A few investors are yet to recover from the cataclysmic growth it recorded at launch, which saw it rise to the top 100 tokens when profiled by market capitalization. The PEPE embrace has seen it print some more impressive performances compared to its top rivals, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Back in May, PEPE's influence grew parabolically in terms of social engagement which, at the time, surpassed that of Bitcoin and Shiba Inu. The crypto has wriggled out of its worst performances, which renews hope for brighter days ahead.