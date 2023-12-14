Advertisement
Paybis Streamlines BTC Purchasing With Credit Cards, Here's How

Vladislav Sopov
EU-incorporated cryptocurrency ecosystem Paybis offers seamless and newbie-friendly ways to purchase major cryptocurrencies with credit cards
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 13:53
As the cryptocurrencies segment is gaining momentum yet again after a painful "Crypto Winter," more and more traders are searching for reliable and easy-to-use platforms to buy crypto with fiat payments services. Registered in the European Union, multiproduct crypto-to-fiat exchange Paybis makes these operations easier than ever before.

Buy and sell crypto with a bank account: What is Paybis?

Launched back in 2014 as a cryptocurrency exchange, Paybis ecosystem is now focused on seamless, secure and regulatory-compliant crypto-to-fiat conversion. Current releases of its instruments support operations with multiple cryptocurrencies.

For instance, with Paybis, customers can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, the largest stablecoin U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), top proof-of-stake coins Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Tronics (TRX), veteran Ripple-associated cryptocurrency XRP and its fork Stellar Lumens (XLM), proof-of-work heavyweights Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and even the largest meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE).

All assets can be exchanged for major global currencies USD, EUR and GBP, as well as for plenty of large regional currencies from SEK to RON, to SAR and THB.

The exchanges on the platform can be finalized in a matter of clicks. Users should choose the initial and target currency, payment instrument and initiate the exchange. When it comes to fiat, the platform supports wire transfers, credit/debit cards, as well as digital payments systems Skrill, Astropay, Giropay and Neteller.

For maximum transparency and security, the system demonstrates all the details of the upcoming exchange before it is confirmed: estimated fee, approval rate, speed and so on. 

One wallet, many currencies

As such, the user will know how much he or she will get for his or her cryptocurrency prior to starting the transaction. No hidden fees or conditions are applicable on Paybis

The exchange seamlessly supports Google Pay and Apple Pay, the two largest smartphone-centric payment systems. Paybis delivers its services in 180 countries and regions across the world, which arguably makes it the most regulatory-compliant crypto-to-fiat exchange.

Besides exchanging cryptocurrency, Paybis can act as a secure and convenient cryptocurrency storage service (on-chain wallet). It supports multiple cryptocurrencies and allows customers to easily manage their funds: to switch between various cryptos, check out the portfolio instantly and so on. Paybis' support team is online 24/7 and is always ready to help newbies and pro traders.

Paybis introduces crypto services kit for B2B use cases

It is properly incorporated in the European Union and is licensed to operate in the United States by FinCEN (Department of the Treasury) as a Money Service Business (MSB) under registration number 31000224635628. Unlike the majority of centralized crypto services, it works in 48 U.S. states.

Besides private clients,  Paybis delivers its services to institutions. Its white-label solution is for fiat on- and off-ramps. Paybis clients can seamlessly integrate crypto gateways and start accepting crypto via their websites.

For mobile applications, Paybis created MobSDK, a powerful software development kit.

In general, Paybis managed to build a feature-rich holistic crypto-to-fiat exchange ecosystem for B2B- and B2C-centric use cases. It significantly streamlines the value transfer between Web2 and Web3 segments and advances cryptocurrency experience for traders in various regions of the world. Paybis is deeply integrated with both fiat and crypto spheres and achieved a notable level of regulatory compliance.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

