PawSwap (PAW) Listed on Top New Exchange, Here's How Price Reacts

PAW meme token has scored yet another listing, but price remains unaffected

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Major member of the PawSwap community @Dezaxe has spread the word on Twitter that the native token of the PawSwap DEX, PAW, has been listed on another crypto exchange after a string of other listings faced by the token in the past few months.

PAW listed on major exchange after BONE and BabyDoge

This time PAW support has been added by the 57th trading platform CoinEx, a major exchange that listed Baby Doge Coin earlier this year. It added BONE in September 2022. CoinEx boasts a presence in more than 300 countries with over three million customers.

Still, the price of the meme token has not been impacted by CoinEx adding it to its trading list. At the time of this writing, PAW is changing hands at $0.0000000442, losing nearly 10% of its price over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

PAW was launched in February this year. Among crypto exchanges that have listed PAW since then are LBank, BitMart, Gate.io and SuperEx.

On March 30, U.Today reported that the PawSwap team was in talks about PAW listing with three major centralized exchanges and four small ones.

Number of wallets and transactions on Shibarium rises

Shibarium testnet Puppynet has boosted the number of wallets linked and transactions performed, according to Puppyscan. By now, the former has reached a milestone of 13,960,586, and the latter stands at 4,218,049.

These milestones have been reached within less than two months; Puppynet was released on March 11 after many months of anticipation from the Shiba Inu army.

As recently as five days ago, the number of wallets on Shibarium stood at 5,833,845. Thus, it has been a nearly threefold increase by now.

Such massive growth of the wallet number has a simple explanation, however. Twitter user @ShibPixelPups stated that he created 10 million wallets on Shibarium beta and also launched 1,620 tokens in order to stress test the network.