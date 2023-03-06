PAW on Binance Soon? Community Left Guessing After CZ's Recent Tweet

PawSwap community may be led to believe that PAW is going to be listed on Binance and burn 4 zeros

A recent tweet published by head of Binance Changpeng Zhao (widely known in the crypto community as CZ) has sparked a heated discussion in the community of the recently launched meme token PAW (the native coin of the PawSwap dex that intends to be running on Shibarium).

Some in the PAW community might have interpreted CZ’s tweet as a hint at a coming PAW price surge. In the meantime, a tweet posted by Binance earlier was interpreted as a hint that PAW support could be added by the leading crypto exchange soon.

The tweet contains a photo of a dog wearing a Binance-themed hat. It says "added a Binance hat to his paw-tfolio." It was the "paw-tfolio" part that got the PAW community excited.

"Remember 4," CZ tweets

Two major SHIB enthusiasts, @SamuraiShiba and @Dezaxe, responded to CZ's tweet, in which he wrote "remember 4."

@SamuraiShiba jokingly suggested that CZ has started on a mission to help PAW lose four zeros, tagging PawSwap DEX.

@Dezaxe posted a logo of the PAW (a dog's paw) with four toes, adding "4 the people, by the people."

PAW was launched on Feb. 6 and has already been listed on 10 crypto exchanges over the past few weeks. These include several top-25 exchanges, such as Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, etc. The coin's market cap is approaching $100 million. The current price of the token is $0.00000008704, according to CoinMarketCap.

The PawSwap multi-chain DEX is expected to be launched on Shibarium in Q3 this year or Q1 of 2024.

As for CZ's tweet, its actual meaning so far remains a mystery and has not been clarified by its author.

PawSwap announces PAWBURN coming next week

Earlier today, PawSwap, the PAW issuer, posted a tweet, which announced PAWBURN coming soon. Further, the Twitter post stressed that the community should "expect some amazing things next week."

A screenshot shared by a SHIB enthusiast showed that next Monday, a website will be launched that will allow users to track PAW burns.

The overall supply of PAW stands at one quadrillion. Similarly to other meme coins like SHIB, BabyDoge, etc., and not only meme crypto, PawSwap developers will, apparently, begin locking PAW in unspendable wallets, i.e., "burn" them. This will help to reduce the circulating supply, make the token more scarce and in theory push its price up if a lot of tokens get burned.