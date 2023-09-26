Particle Network Blasts Past 15 Million Activated Wallets

In the first 12 months since the release of the Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) module, its functionalities have been integrated by over 15 million users. This is a major accomplishment for Particle Network and the ZK tech segment as a whole.

Following the successful introduction of the Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) V2 instrument, Particle Network celebrates the activation of 15 million wallets. This major milestone was reached in 12 months, an official statement by the team says. Over 800 decentralized appplications (dApps), including the likes of Xter.io, Hooked Protocol, ApeX and CyberConnect are already using Particle's WaaS.

Over this period, Particle Network has scored an array of strategic long-term partnerships with networks such as BNB Smart Chain (BNB), Linea, Near Protocol (NEAR), Sei (SEI) and zkSync. Binance-based smart contracts platform BNB Smart Chain (BNB) is a key blockchain for Particle Network's adoption: over 70% of BSC-based dApps are using WaaS V2.

Particle Network also has infrastructure partnerships in place with the likes of Biconomy and Certik, well-known security and interoperability innovators in Web3.

Regarding the segments of the cryptocurrency sphere, Particle Network achieved the best traction in GameFi. Over 70% of its clients are building blockchain-based gaming products.

Within any blockchain game, the wallet can be activated in less than 20 seconds, which is significantly lower than that of conventional DEX- or CEX-based wallet.

Wallet-as-a-Service V2 eyes new endeavors in 2023-2024

Right now, with a major milestone scored, Particle Network highlights its focus on the development of WaaS V2 to advance privacy, user experience and transaction efficiency.

With its Intent-Centric Modular Access Layer approach, Particle Network is aimed at building a blockchain-agnostic infrastructure stack. Its introduction would mean a paradigm shift in both user behavior and the technical design of blockchain infrastructure.

Also, Particle Network prioritizes the development of ZK-based products, as zkWaaS (Zero-Knowledge Proof Wallet as a Service) remains its primary offering.