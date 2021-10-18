PARSIQ Obtains Amazon AWS Technology Partner Status, Here's Why It Is Crucial

Millions of Amazon Web Services customers can now experiment with PARSIQ data monitoring tools

Amazon Web Services Partners Network (AON) welcomes PARSIQ, an on-chain data monitoring system, as its latest technology partner.

PARSIQ joins APN as technology partner: details

According to a press release shared with U.Today, PARSIQ, a blockchain-based data monitoring system, is now a technology partner of the largest Amazon-centric community of businesses, an Amazon Web Services Partners Network (APN).

Image by PARSIQ

With this global partnership program, all partners can develop groundbreaking applications on AWS and offer them through its own marketplace.

Also, the APN team provides marketing, technical, consulting and promotional expertise to all partners. As such, joining APN as a technology partner is a meaningful step for PARSIQ on its way to the massive adoption of blockchain tools.

PARSIQ CEO Tom Tirman stresses that this step is a natural one in terms of its mission and vision as it is aligned with the global Web3 agenda:

We are pleased to join the AWS Partner Network and getting Amazon AWS Technology Partner status, which puts us another step closer to achieving our vision. Moreover, this provides us with the invaluable opportunity to engage with over a million AWS customers who through this network can utilise PARSIQ monitoring and Smart Trigger services to innovate and create new business models across industries.

Native application on AWS to launch soon

With its new status, PARSIQ will be able to host dedicated nodes on Amazon Web Services and use them to advance the visibility of its products within the APN ecosystem.

As of Q4, 2021, this network onboarded ISVs, SaaS, PaaS, development tools, data management and security instruments. That said, PARSIQ's blockchain-based trigger system can be used by a number of game-changing services.

In 2022, the PARSIQ team will launch its native application on the AWS marketplace. It will provide all AWS clients with direct access to the technology and toolkit of Amazon Web Services.

As covered by U.Today previously, PARSIQ has already scored 50 partnerships in 2021, including long-term collaborations with industry heavyweights.