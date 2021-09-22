Ekta
Ekta

PARSIQ Introduces IQ Protocol with Subscription Model for NFT Era

News
Wed, 09/22/2021 - 12:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
PARSIQ team introduces general-purpose tokenization instrument, IQ Protocol
PARSIQ Introduces IQ Protocol with Subscription Model for NFT Era
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

IQ Protocol, a novel product by the team of PARSIQ (PRQ) blockchain analytics platform, is set to reconsider the way the off-chain and on-chain worlds are bridged now.

Blockchain-agnostic solution for subscriptions

PARSIQ (PRQ), a leading decentralized team focused on building interoperability protocols for interaction between off-chain and on-chain modules, releases its IQ Protocol to introduce the concept of subscriptions to blockchain-oriented businesses.

Parsiq launches IQ Protocol
Image by Parsiq

That said, with IQ Protocol, any enterprise is able to experiment with features like cancel/refund policies, different time-frame considerations, consumption rate quotas, discounts and more in their subscriptions policy.

Stormgain
Stormgain

To achieve this goal, IQ Protocol implements the PowerTokens concept. In B2B systems, PowerTokens act as a unit of accounting for using resources, not as a traditional tokenized currency.

As such, every business can integrate IQ Protocol with ease, regardless of its stance toward cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

IQ Protocol for DeFi and NFT products

As IQ Protocol is released amidst the DeFi and NFT euphorias, it boasts functions that allow its customers to benefit from both segments.

PRQ token can be locked via IQ Protocol to allow holders to earn yields on their stake. Also, PRQ tokens are accepted by PARSIQ as payment instrument.

Related
PARSIQ Partners with Autonio DAO, Brings AI to Its Trading Suite

In the future, IQ Protocol will be able to build NFT renting platforms. As with crypto lending ecosystems, digital art enthusiasts will benefit from their tokens.

#DeFi News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple Partners with Central Bank of Bhutan to Launch CBDC Trial
09/22/2021 - 14:09
Ripple Partners with Central Bank of Bhutan to Launch CBDC Trial
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robinhood Clients to Start Testing Crypto Wallets Next Month
09/22/2021 - 13:35
Robinhood Clients to Start Testing Crypto Wallets Next Month
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Recovers After Brief Fall Below $40,000
09/22/2021 - 12:58
Bitcoin Recovers After Brief Fall Below $40,000
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan