PARSIQ Scores 50 Partnerships in 2021, Collaborations Inked with Solana, Polkadot, Chainlink

News
Mon, 10/11/2021 - 14:14
article image
Vladislav Sopov
On-chain data monitoring service PARSIQ accomplished crucial milestone
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
PARSIQ, a novel on-chain data monitoring platform, advances its integrations with leading cryptocurrency projects.

50 partnerships scored in 2021

According to the press release shared with U.Today, the PARSIQ team inked 50 partnerships in the nine months of 2021.

Its list of collaborations includes joint programs with cutting-edge blockchain platforms Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK), top-notch decentralized finance protocol Aave Finance (AAVE) and leading BSC-based decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

Also, PARSIQ inked partnerships with industry veterans Algorand, Dash, Bitfury Crystal, AllianceBlock and SuperFarm.

PARSIQ CEO Tom Tirman stresses that more partnerships will be announced in the coming months:

This milestone is symbolic of the huge potential for on-chain monitoring and automation in both the crypto and trad-fi space. (…) New partnerships will continue to be announced alongside rapid product development, giving PARSIQ users exponentially greater ability to orchestrate their actions with multiple sources of on-chain data in real-time.

Partners of PARSIQ utilize its instruments in KYC/AML modules, on-chain economic designs and integration between DeFi and TradFi.

Big year for PARSIQ

Also, in 2021, the PARSIQ team secured $3 million from a number of top VCs, including Krypital Group, Transfero Swiss, Sanctum Ventures, CoinUnited, Mindworks VC and Elevate Ventures.

This round was led by venture heavyweights Solana Foundation and Axia8 Ventures. Fresh funds fueled the next stage of technological progress for PARSIQ.

Besides that, PARSIQ listed its PRQ asset on Tier1 exchanges OKEx and KuCoin.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

