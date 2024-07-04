Pandiana's PNDA Presale Aims at Offering Alternative to WIF, BOME

Advertisement

Pandiana (PNDA), a hotly anticipated novel meme-infused Play-to-Earn game on the Solana blockchain, finally announced the launch of its PNDA token presale. Yesterday, on July 4, Solana's meme coin enthusiasts started purchasing PNDA for their portfolios.

Pandiana's PNDA presale gains steam on Solana (SOL) blockchain

On July 4, 2024, PNDA, a core native cryptocurrency of Pandiana meme coin project and Play-to-Earn game powered by blockchain, went live. The presale started on the top of Solana (SOL), one of the most popular blockchains for the global meme crypto community.

Image by Pandiana

The Pandiana (PNDA) project is expected to revolutionize the Play-to-Earn landscape by merging the benefits of meme culture with immersive gaming experiences.

Players can control customizable panda characters, embark on thrilling quests, engage in epic battles and compete in exciting tournaments, all while earning PNDA tokens.

Leveraging the powerful and robust design of the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Pandiana promises seamless gameplay and rewarding opportunities.

The presale campaign of PNDA token is designed to allow meme coin enthusiasts to join the Pandiana journey before the token is live on decentralized and centralized exchanges.

PNDA's listing on Raydium is in the cards

In total, Pandiana's team allocated 4,000,000 PNDA tokens to participants of the presale campaign. It equals 40% of its aggregated supply, which is capped at 10 million PNDA.

This presale is structured to ensure fair access, with purchase limits set at a minimum of 1 SOL and a maximum of 100 SOL, promoting equitable distribution among potential presale investors.

With a presale pricing of 400 PNDA tokens for 1 SOL, this is a perfect entry opportunity for early birds looking to join in on the next big Solana meme coin.

The presale campaign will be running for 60 days, the PNDA presale will be followed by its listing on Raydium (RAY), Solana's most visited decentralized exchange.

Pandiana is dedicated to building a robust and active community. Investors, gamers and crypto enthusiasts are encouraged to join the Pandiana community to stay updated on the latest developments and participate in community-driven decisions.

By stressing its community-centric approach, balanced presale structure and active marketing efforts, Solana's meme coin Pandiana (PNDA) is targeted at offering an alternative to existing heavyweights of Solana's meme coin segment, including the likes of Dogwifhat (WIF) and Book of Meme (BOME).