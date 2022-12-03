Over Hundred Million XRP Wired As Anon Whales Watch XRP Price Rise

Whales have shifted close to 150 million XRP, seeing a small price rise of the coin

As reported by Whale Alert, blockchain platform that tracks massive crypto transactions and crypto scams, about fourteen hours ago, an anonymous transaction was detected.

Whales kicking over 150 million XRP

The aforementioned transfer carried a $56,521,052 worth of Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP.

Details provided by XRP-focused wallet tracker Bithomp shows that a whale moved this staggering amount of XRP from a Binance wallet to a major US exchange Bittrex.

Recently, whales have become quite active, moving massive amounts of XRP from one anonymous wallet to another or sending big lumps of this token to exchanges to sell or withdrawing it to cold wallet.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 143,000,000 #XRP (56,521,050 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/TTXOAeXkWg — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 2, 2022

XRP’s social dominance rises

As reported by Santiment, its analytics data has been showing a major rise in the social dominance of XRP as it has emerged on the trending list along with Stellar’s XLM and Status (SNT).

Analysts of this on-chain data platform say that this makes chances of a price surge higher than before. However, they also warn that a quick sell-off is also possible, while these coins are trending.

Over the past 24 hours, XRP has gained a small 2.3 percent.