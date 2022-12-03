David Gokhshtein Extends Support For DOGE

Sat, 12/03/2022 - 12:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
In a recent tweet, the crypto influencer mentioned Dogecoin in a positive context, expressing his support for this meme coin
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Former congressional candidate, founder and chief of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has taken to Twitter to extend his support for the original meme token DOGE launched in 2013 as a joke and parody over Bitcoin. Dogecoin was created by two IT engineers – Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

Gokhshtein’s support for DOGE increases?

Markus quit the development team of DOGE about 7-8 years ago but remains a crypto influencer as he is active on Twitter and is on sort of friendly terms with the biggest DOGE fan Elon Musk, Twitter boss as of late, even though they have never met in person.

Gokhshtein mentioned DOGE in his tweet after being supportive of it throughout the year and last year as well.

In his earlier tweets, David wrote that he holds bags of DOGE, waiting for the coin to skyrocket. However, this is not the only meme coin he supports – in his portfolio, there is also Shiba Inu, the second largest canine coin by market cap and he is big on both coins.

Recent DOGE price action

Dogecoin, the 8th largest on the top ten list, is currently going at $0.09953, rising eight percent over the past seven days.

The meme coin started surging roughly a week ago, rising more than 20 percent last weekend on the tweet of Elon Musk that he may launch an “alternative smartphone” should Android and iOS app stores kick Twitter app out.

Apparently, the DOGE army decided that this would be a perfect chance for a global adoption of Dogecoin.

However, the Twitter indeed has some issues with App Store, Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in person and settled the matter.

Overall, DOGE added another eight percent in the past week.

#Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

