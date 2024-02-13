Over $33 Million in XRP Transferred From Binance to Unknown Wallets: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a series of high-value transactions that caught the attention of the XRP community, over $33 million worth of XRP tokens were transferred from Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, to unknown wallets. These transactions were spotlighted by Whale Alert, a popular service that tracks major cryptocurrency transactions. The transfers have sparked speculation among investors and analysts about potential accumulation strategies by XRP whales, possibly in anticipation of an upcoming price rally.

Advertisement

According to Whale Alert's tweets, the transfers occurred in three separate transactions : 20,634,685 XRP ($10,901,371); 21,235,383 XRP ($11,218,722) and 22,555,390 XRP ($11,916,086), making for a combined total of over $33 million transferred to wallets whose owners remain unidentified. These movements are significant not only because of their size but also because they suggest growing interest in XRP, possibly signaling confidence in its future market performance.

Whale movements and XRP price dynamics

As these large-scale transfers were being executed, the price of XRP has witnessed a slight uptick. The current price of XRP stands at $0.5295, marking a 1.84% increase in the last 24 hours and a 5.24% rise over the past week. This price movement is coupled with a 20.43% increase in the 24-hour trading volume of XRP, which now sits at $985,788,070. Additionally, data from CoinGlass indicates a significant surge in Open Interest for XRP, which has climbed by 5.39% to $640.67 million in the last 24 hours.

These developments come at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market has shown considerable bullish behavior, with Bitcoin recently breaking the $50,000 mark. However, despite the positive signs and increased activity surrounding XRP, it has yet to experience a massive rally akin to those seen on the broader market. This discrepancy has led to increased scrutiny and analysis from both investors and market spectators.