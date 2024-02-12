Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Entered "New Era," Top Analyst Says

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin surpasses the $50,000 threshold as search interest diverges, indicating a potential new era for the cryptocurrency's market dynamics
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 18:43
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Bitcoin has surged past the $50,000 mark, a price point that has historically been both a psychological and financial milestone for the digital currency. 

This breakthrough comes amidst a period where relative Google search volumes for Bitcoin are at an all-time low. This indicates a divergence in public interest versus the asset's financial performance. 

This pattern is being hailed by some analysts as the dawn of a "new era" for Bitcoin, indicating a possible shift in the factors driving the cryptocurrency's valuation.

Subdued curiosity 

Cryptocurrency analyst Yassine Elmandjra of ARK Invest took to X, noting the curious juxtaposition of Bitcoin hitting $50k while its Google search volumes relative to its price are at record lows. 

A detailed examination of the provided chart reveals that historically, spikes in Google searches have often coincided with sharp increases in Bitcoin's price, as seen during the frenzied bull runs of late 2017 and early 2021. 

However, the current landscape is markedly different. Despite Bitcoin's price ascent, the relative search volume remains subdued, suggesting that the current price momentum is not being driven by retail hype or broad speculative interest as seen in previous cycles. 

This decoupling could signify a maturation of the market, where institutional investments and utility-driven adoption begin to take precedence over retail speculation.

Potential pressure points 

According to on-chain data analytics firm Lookonchain, approximately 375,000 addresses purchased about 119.48K BTC (valued at $6 billion) at an average price of $50,227.81. 

These positions are currently at a loss, with the potential to create selling pressure should Bitcoin's price return to these levels. 

This data offers a cautionary perspective, as these "underwater" positions represent a significant volume of Bitcoin that could be sold off as investors look to break even, potentially capping future price gains or contributing to increased volatility.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Popular articles

