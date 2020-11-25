Orion Terminal (ORN) Cross-Platform Project to Launch Mainnet on Dec. 15

Much-anticipated Phase One release will pave the way to its pioneering integral liquidity solution. Why is this launch crucial for traders?

The team of Orion Terminal, a multi-platform integral liquidity solution, has shared the details of its Phase 1 mainnet release. This groundbreaking build will go active on Dec. 15.

All-in-one solutions for traders

In accordance with the press release shared with U.Today, Orion Terminal (ORN) is very close to the mainnet launch of its Phase 1.

Within Orion Terminal's inaugural public release, instruments for aggregating liquidity across multiple exchanges will be available. Orion works with centralized and decentralized platforms and liquidity pools.

The most attractive offers from all connected services are displayed in the single orderbook to ensure unparalleled trading experience for every user. Also, this approach guarantees a high level of privacy because it does not require the trader to surrender his/her private keys.

Orion Terminal ecosystem relies on a network of brokers who use Orion's software as well as on some exchanges directly (BitMax, KuCoin, MXC, etc.).

ORN token will remain a backbone asset of the project's tokenomics, providing its holders with numerous benefits: discounted fees, limited features, access to "early bird" programs and participation in staking.

Orion Terminal (ORN) breaks into DeFi race

The upcoming release underwent stress testing in the invitation-only pre-mainnet environment for high-skill traders and brokers. Also, top-notch cybersecurity vendor CertiK performed Orion Protocol's security audit and published the results.

Alexey Koloskov, CEO of Orion Protocol, highlights that this release arrives as a result of multi-year progress:

The launch of Orion Terminal’s mainnet has been a vision of ours since Orion Protocol inception in 2018, and we're ecstatic that we are almost here.

Orion Terminal (ORN) shares really ambitious goals for 2021. It plans to onboard lending/borrowing instruments, margin trading suites, leveraged ETFs, derivatives and NFTs and to add ORN staking options.

Aggregated orderbooks by Orion Terminal (ORN) ensure the best rates, zero spreads and zero slippage due to the powerful and speedy design of operations. Thus, the Orion Protocol (ORN) team promotes it as an aggregator of the "liquidity of the entire crypto market in one place."