ORBS Token Now Available on TON Blockchain

ORBS Token by Orbs L3 blockchain project can now be seamlessly bridged to The Open Network (TON) blockchain

ORBS, a core native cryptocurrency of the Orbs Finance ecosystem, strengthens its presence in the cross-chain DeFi ecosystem: it is now available on the multicurrency Orbit Bridge.

ORBS becomes available on TON thanks to Orbit Bridge by Ozys

According to the official announcement shared by The Orbs Network and TON blockchain, ORBS cryptocurrency has been just added to the list of assets supported by Ozys' Orbit Bridge.

As Orbit Bridge supports The Open Network (TON), this announcement is a crucial step in ORBS/TON compatibility and interoperability. Starting from December 2022, ORBS is natively available on The Open Network via all of its decentralized applications (dApps).

Orbit Bridge allows data exchange between various heterogeneous blockchains. All operations are executed 100% on-chain and do not need to be verified by a centralized entity. As a result, the interaction takes place in a noncustodial, seamless, fast and secure manner.

In 2022, Orbit Bridge processed more than $12 billion in total bridge volume and amassed over $200 million in total value locked (TVL). As covered by U.Today previously, in Q4, 2022, it integrated The Open Network (TON).

Also, from Dec. 1, 2022, TON Foundation becomes a validator in Orbit Bridge.

ORBS token listed on Megaton Finance DEX, gets Launch Partner status

Also, ORBS token will be available in Megaton Finance, a first-ever decentralized cryptocurrency exchange protocol with an automated market making mechanism (AMM DEX) on The Open Network (TON).

The exchange will go live in January 2023; it is expected to be among the most popular DeFis of The Open Network (TON) ecosystem globally.

Orbs Network becomes a launch partner of Megaton Finance. As such, ORBS will be integrated into all modules of the new DEX, including swaps, liquidity pools and so on.