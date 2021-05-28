OpenOcean (OOE) DeFi/CeFi Aggregator Expands to Solana (SOL): Details

Fri, 05/28/2021 - 16:00
Vladislav Sopov
Yet another new-gen blockchain has been added to OpenOcean's string of platforms
OpenOcean (OOE) DeFi/CeFi Aggregator Expands to Solana (SOL): Details
OpenOcean, an aggregation protocol that indexes offerings between centralized and decentralized trading services, goes live on Solana (SOL) blockchain.

OpenOcean teases new opportunities with Solana (SOL) expansion

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the team of OpenOcean protocol is thrilled to announce that it is going live on Solana (SOL), one of the most popular "Ethereum killers."

Solana now supports OpenOcean protocol
Image via OpenOcean

So far, OpenOcean is the first liquidity aggregator to harness the high bandwidth and negligible transaction costs of Solana (SOL) blockchain. As a result, DeFi traders will enjoy a seamless trading experience with fast order executions and low-to-no slippages.

Additionally, OpenOcean instruments will advance the trading of the most popular assets of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, including SOL, RAY, SRM, OXY and FIDA.

OpenOcean is an important addition to Solana's string of supported projects as the blockchain has integrated 20 products addressing various DeFi-focused use cases.

More integrations are yet to come

OpenOcean protocol eliminates the need for traders to browse through the many exchange rates manually. It broadcasts the best offering for this or that trading pair registered across centralized and decentralized exchanges.

To ensure maximum efficiency and interoperability, OpenOcean prioritized expanding to multiple blockchains. At press time, it integrated Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Tron (TRX) and Ontology (ONT) as well as a number of Layer 2 Ethereum (ETH) scalability platforms.

Its team is focused on integrating as many platforms as possible to index "any major network and Layer 2."

Bitball Bitball

