OpenOcean (OOE) Aggregator Launches Chinese, Spanish, Japanese and Russian Versions

Four new interfaces will bring two billion potential users to the aggregator of decentralized financial protocols

Pioneering aggregator of decentralized and centralized financial protocols, OpenOcean (OOE), introduces four new localizations to advance the user experience for crypto enthusiasts.

OpenOcean (OOE) activates Chinese, Spanish, Japanese and Russian interfaces

According to the official announcement by the OpenOcean team, new versions have been activated for non-English speakers. Now OpenOcean speaks Russian, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.

Besides trading interfaces, four new Discord channels will be opened to ensure an unparalleled level of customer support for users from new regions.

Mainly, the new expansion campaign targets East Asia, the majority of Latin America and Spain, as well as Russia and the Russian-speaking users of the CIS countries and Eastern Europe.

Cindy Wu, co-founder of OpenOcean, underlines the paramount importance of this update for the global adoption of its technologies and instruments:

As a liquidity aggregator we believe it is natural for us to serve a wide array of global crypto users. The crypto community is somewhat fractured along geographical and linguistic barriers. Reaching across those boundaries is the key to attracting the most users and the most liquidity.

OpenOcean nears OOE tokensales on Polkastarter and DaoMaker

The potential number of new users that can be onboarded with the new interface surpasses two billion.

The multi-phase public tokensale of the OOE token is announced as the next milestone for OpenOcean. First, the initial DEX offering of the OOE token is scheduled on Polkadot's Polkastarter (POLS) platform.

Also, the project initiated a "strong hands offering" on novel tokensale platform DaoMaker.

OpenOcean addresses cross-platform liquidity integration between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron and other smart contract environments.