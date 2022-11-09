OnePlanet Introduces Launchpad for NFTs on Polygon (MATIC)

OnePlanet is going to unveil its flagship NFT launchpad on trending EVM blockchain Polygon (MATIC)

With a novel service by OnePlanet ecosystem, digital creators can mint and launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Polygon in an effortless and low-fee manner.

OnePlanet's NFT launchpad debuts on Polygon (MATIC) blockchain

According to the statement shared by the OnePlanet team, its launchpad for NFTs goes live on Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. The new launchpad will work as a no-code environment designed to onboard upcoming NFT drops.

📢Migration Closing Notice



1/ Thanks everyone, over 60K NFTs have migrated from #Terra to #Polygon👏



On Nov 30th, OnePlanet is 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 the Migration bridge.



Accordingly, we are extending the 2 $MATIC per NFT migration incentives until Nov 30th. — OnePlanet (@OnePlanet_NFT) November 8, 2022

For the first time, OnePlanet exploded onto Polygon's NFT segment in September 2022 when its NFT marketplace was unveiled on this blockchain. Since then, OnePlanet supported the migration of 60 NFT projects from Terra (LUNA) to Polygon (MATIC).

Also, OnePlanet listed a number of mainstream Polygon NFT-centric projects, including move-to-earn (M2E) project TRACER and The Mars metaverse product.

Ads

Pryce Cho, CEO of OnePlanet, highlights that expanding to Polygon (MATIC) fuels the next phases of the progress for his platform and its clients:

OnePlanet has been working closely with Polygon Studios to expand the Polygon NFT ecosystem and the upcoming launchpad service will contribute to accelerating its growth.

OnePlanet's launchpad will provide a customized solution for every NFT collection to ensure its maximum visibility and a fast track to the audience.

Landmark milestone for NFTs on Polygon (MATIC)

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) became the main target for decentralized applications that used the now-defunct Terra (LUNA) ecosystem.

OnePlanet was among the first mainstream projects of this exodus.

Derby Stars, a play-to-earn blockchain-based horse racing game, will be the first project to release its NFTs on the new launchpad by OnePlanet.

One thousand free "Random Box" NFTs will be airdropped through Allowlist and Public sales for the enthusiasts of the Polygon (MATIC) Web3 ecosystem.