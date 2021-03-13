One More Real-World Service Adds Privacy Coin Monero (XMR) via Binance Pay. Too Risky?

Sat, 03/13/2021 - 14:29
The most popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency, Monero (XMR), is now accepted by crypto-friendly booking operator Travala.com (AVA)
Privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies are rarely accepted by real-world platforms due to regulatory scrutiny. Meanwhile, crypto-friendly travel booking operator Travala.com (AVA) has found one more way to let its users pay for bookings with Monero (XMR).

Travala.com (AVA) starts accepting XMR through Binance Pay

According to the official announcement by the Travala.com (AVA) team, untraceable cryptocurrency Monero (XMR) is now accepted on the platform through the Binance Pay payment system by Binance.

Travala added XMR through Binance Pay
Image via Twitter

This integration is a rare example of the integration of privacy-focused cryptos by retail services. To celebrate this milestone, Travala.com (AVA) launches a promo campaign.

Until March 31, 2021, all travelers who use XMR to pay for Travala.com (AVA) services via Binance Pay are eligible for 10 percent cashback in Travel Credits, the native platform's payment unit.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Dash (DASH), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB) are also accepted through this service in pairings with Binance USD (BUSD) and USD Tether (USDT) stablecoins.

Travala (AVA) becomes the first platform to integrate Binance's payment system

Binance Pay is the payment system developed by leading cryptocurrencies exchange Binance (BNB). In February, its beta version started processing peer-to-peer payments.

In March, its first full-fledged mainnet release started accepting both peer-to-peer and merchant-based transactions. Travala.com (AVA) became the first major partner in its program for merchants.

As covered by U.Today previously, Travala.com (AVA) reported a spike of interest in its services in February 2021.

In particular, Travala announced that monthly revenue surpassed $1 million, which is 137 percent higher than a year ago.

